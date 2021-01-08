Detroit to schedule 20K vaccinations for older residents

DETROIT (AP) — City officials plan to begin scheduling 20,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments over the next four weeks at Detroit’s downtown convention center for residents 75 and older.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday that the number is based on the anticipated supply of vaccines from the state.

Scheduling is to start Monday and appointments will begin Wednesday. The no-cost vaccinations will be given at the TCF Center.

Persons 65 and older who drive seniors to the center also can get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Voluntary vaccinations for police officers and bus drivers are to start Friday. Vaccinations for other essential workers will follow.

