Detroit to start yearlong celebration of arts and culture

DETROIT (AP) — A yearlong celebration of arts and culture in Detroit will focus on the city’s contribution to American creativity.

\The UNDEFEATED begins Monday with virtual events to start Black History Month.

Mayor Mike Duggan will call for a citywide read of the Detroit-based novel “Black Bottom Saints.”

He’s expected to interview author Alice Randall Monday about her tale of Detroit when the city’s Black Bottom neighborhood thrived.

Detroit’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship says the The UNDEFEATED campaign comes as artists have been hit hard by the pandemic, not just by illness but by the loss of income.

