Detroit Zoo says it had birth of first lion in 40 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A lion was born at the Detroit Zoo this year for the first time since 1980.
The zoo says the birth of Binti — which means daughter in Swahili — occurred in September.
Her mother is a 4-year-old named Asha. Binti was born by cesarean section. Three other cubs didn’t survive.
Binti’s father is a lion named Simba, who once lived with the royal family in Qatar.
He has been at the zoo since 2013. Elizabeth Arbaugh, curator of mammals, says Binti has a lot of energy and is curious and playful.
