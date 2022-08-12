MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Summer vacation is drawing to a close and the school year will be starting soon. Across the U.P. families could use some help affording school supplies. We have put together a list of opportunities to donate and get access to school supplies.

Salvation Army stores in Escanaba and Marquette are offering $1 off coupons for every school supply item worth $1 or more that is donated. You can donate as many items as you’d like but you can only get a maximum of $5 off. The drive started this week and ends Saturday, August 20.

Superior Arts Youth Theater is hosting a back to school supply drive. Donations can be dropped off at Lake Superior Theatre at 270 N Lakeshore Blvd. on the following dates and times:

Aug. 12 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 – 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Aug. 16-19 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The following are suggested donations:

#2 pencils

Black ink ballpoint pens

Red ink ballpoint pens

Crayons

Two-pocket folders

Highlighters

Pencil topper erasers

Colored pencils

Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Range Bank returns its annual School Supply Drive, asking members of the community to support local schools by either dropping off school supply donations to any Range Bank location or by making monetary donations online at www.rangebank.com/school-supply-drive-donation from August 1st – August 31st, 2022. All donations make a difference and Range Bank will match donations up to $5,000.

Stores like Kohl’s, Michaels, and Target are also offering discounts to teachers and students. Learn more about them here.

Do you have a school supply drive or similar opportunity in your community? Email us: News@UPmatters.com