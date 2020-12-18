DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Senator Gary Peters reflects, looks ahead to 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Senator Gary Peters will spend another six years in the U.S. after defeating Republican challenger John James in the 2020 election. For him, that could be considered a bright spot in 2020, but overall it was a year the senator says many would like to never repeat.

The newly re-elected Democrat recently sat down with the 6 News Now Digital team, to talk about a number of things, including coronavirus relief, thoughts on members of the Michigan congressional delegation pushing back against election results, the Georgia senate race, his focus for the next term in office, and 2021.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

