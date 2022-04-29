LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently accepting applications for community tree planting projects. The projects are run through the 2022 DTE Energy Foundation partnership grant program, which works with communities in DTE’s service area on projects that reduce the effects of climate change, as well as bring natural beauty and the benefits of trees to community streets and public spaces.

A total of $100,000 is available during this year’s cycle, with each applicant group able to receive up to $4,000 in 1-to-1 matching grants.

Applications for the program are due by June 17. You can learn more about how to apply on the DNR’s website here.

“Trees provide many benefits, especially when it comes to slowing climate change, by naturally removing carbon dioxide from the air and releasing oxygen,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “The DTE Foundation takes pride in supporting our partners who prioritize preserving our state’s natural resources.

Since the partnership began in 1996, over $3.5 million and 20 million trees have been contributed to Michigan forests and communities.

Grant awards are expected to be announced in August. All projects funded in this cycle must be completed by May 31, 2023.

You can learn more about urban and community forestry through the DNR here.