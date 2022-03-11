LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources says a survey conducted in January estimates that Michigan’s elk population has increased 5% since 2019.

The DNR says the aerial survey over eight days in January covered 1,080 square miles of sample plots across the northern Lower Peninsula.

The state’s elk population is estimated to be between 870 and 1,684 animals. A total of 793 elk in 92 groups were observed and a population estimate model was used to account for the animals that may not have been observed during the survey.

DNR deer, elk and moose management specialist Chad Stewart says “the latest estimates suggest that the elk herd remains healthy.”