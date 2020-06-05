DNR announces reopening dates for campgrounds

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced reopening dates for state campgrounds, harbors and other state-managed outdoor spaces.

The DNR says:

Camping at state forest campgrounds and overnight stays in harbors will resume June 10.

Camping, overnight lodging facilities, day-use shelters and sanitation stations at state parks and recreation areas reopen June 22. Some campgrounds have extended closures due to construction.

Silver Lake State Park Off-Road Vehicle Area reopens June 13.

Reopening of park amenities is being finalized.

Reopening of museums, historic sites, visitor centers and shooting ranges is being decided.

Dispersed camping resumed on May 29.

“We are excited to open up these resources to visitors again,” Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said in a statement. “We can identify with the passion and enthusiasm people have for these beautiful outdoor spaces, especially during the warmer months, and we’re working hard to make sure everything is ready.

The latest information on state-run outdoor areas can be found on the DNR’s website. Reservations for state parks and harbors can be made online or by calling 1.800.44PARKS.

Gatherings are permitted to 100 people as long as there is social distancing. The DNR also says sanitation procedures at parks have changed.