DNR awards nearly $2M in recreation grants to 18 communities

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly $2 million in recreation grants will go to local park and trail improvements and developments.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says 18 communities will the funding.

Projects include trailhead development in Marquette County, recreation center renovation in Oakland County and park improvements in Crawford County.

The department received 59 grant applications that sought $6.5 million for local funding.

The DNR’s recreation passport program has awarded about $12.7 million in grants since being introduced in 2010.

The program is tied to license plate registration renewals and more than a third of Michigan registered vehicles now have the recreation passport on their license plate tabs.

Ten percent of every recreation passport sale goes to the grant program.

