DNR reports weekend fire danger will grow to ‘very high’ across Michigan

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters are urging care when burning this weekend, as weather conditions will create an increased risk of wildfire.

“Much of the state is very dry and fire danger will grow as temperatures rise over the weekend,” said DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher.

Before burning yard waste, check to see if burning is permitted in your area. Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties. Composting is an alternative to burning that can be used any time regardless of weather conditions.

Never leave a fire unattended, even a campfire, and keep a water source and shovel nearby in case of emergency.

Learn more about specific fire danger by region or find fire prevention tips.