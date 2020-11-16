Donor giving millions to build Jackson sports fieldhouse

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 photo, members workout at Bridge View CrossFit in Jeffersonville, Ind. The era of “social fitnessing” is underway. Gyms, fitness facilities and community centers began reopening, with restrictions, across the state May 22, two days earlier than previously planned, as Phase 3 of Governor Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan took effect while residents continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Josh Cook/News and Tribune via AP)

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A businessman is pledging to spend millions of dollars to build a fieldhouse for sports and other activities at a high school in Jackson.

The fieldhouse at Jackson High will have a weight training area, a full-width football field, sprint lanes and batting cages.

Superintendent Jeff Beal says a variety of students, from the marching band to soccer, should be able to use it.

Al Glick is donating $10 million for the project.

Glick and brother Robert co-founded Alro Steel in Jackson in 1948. Glick hopes Jackson High will “stand out for generations to come.”

