Donor giving millions to build Jackson sports fieldhouse

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A businessman is pledging to spend millions of dollars to build a fieldhouse for sports and other activities at a high school in Jackson.
The fieldhouse at Jackson High will have a weight training area, a full-width football field, sprint lanes and batting cages.
Superintendent Jeff Beal says a variety of students, from the marching band to soccer, should be able to use it.
Al Glick is donating $10 million for the project.
Glick and brother Robert co-founded Alro Steel in Jackson in 1948. Glick hopes Jackson High will “stand out for generations to come.”