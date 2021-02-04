Donors helping man buy home after 25 years in prison

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who was released from prison after nearly 25 years plans to buy a house after his supporters raised more than $265,000.

Michael Thompson is a Flint native who plans to settle in Genesee County near his family. The 69-year-old says he’s very thankful.

Thompson was released from prison last week after his sentence was reduced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Thompson was convicted of drug and gun crimes and wouldn’t have been eligible for parole until 2038.

Whitmer says Thompson had accepted responsibility and was serving an excessive sentence.