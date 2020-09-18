Dozens rally for gun rights outside Michigan Capitol

Open carry gun activist stand on the steps of the Michigan Hall of Justice on Thursday Sep. 17, 2020 in Lansing, Mich. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens gathered on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol on Thursday to rally in support of their right to bear arms as well as to decry efforts undertaken by the state to rein in the coronavirus pandemic – efforts they say infringe upon their freedom.

Many in the crowd openly carried rifles and other long guns as well as handguns.

Some displayed signs critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has issued a number of far-reaching orders to close businesses and schools, require masks and social distancing, and limit gathering sizes to control the virus that has contributed to thousands of deaths across the state.

Open carry gun activist march from the Lansing Capitol to the Michigan Hall of Justice on Thursday Sep. 17, 2020 in Lansing, Mich. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

