Dozens rally for gun rights outside Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens gathered on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol on Thursday to rally in support of their right to bear arms as well as to decry efforts undertaken by the state to rein in the coronavirus pandemic – efforts they say infringe upon their freedom.
Many in the crowd openly carried rifles and other long guns as well as handguns.
Some displayed signs critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has issued a number of far-reaching orders to close businesses and schools, require masks and social distancing, and limit gathering sizes to control the virus that has contributed to thousands of deaths across the state.
