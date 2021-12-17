MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Law enforcement officials across the state will be increasing patrols between December 17 to January 1 as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

In 2020, 9,078 alcohol involved crashes occurred in Michigan with 326 alcohol-involved fatalities.

“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking or taken drugs endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director. “Fatalities on our roadways are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior.”

Between 2016 and 2020, During the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, 84 people died in traffic crashes in Michigan, 34 of those people died due to alcohol-involved crashes. In the 2020 holiday period, 15 people were killed in crashes on Michigan roads.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month to remember those who lost their lives due to impaired driving and to remind people that preventing impaired driving deaths and injuries is every driver’s responsibility.

The 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit conducted by the Michigan State police indicates that 41.9% of all fatal crashes involved alcohol, drugs or both. The National Association of Drug Court Professionals says December is one of the most dangerous months because of the increase in impaired driving.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.