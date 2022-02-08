MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Law enforcement officers from 80 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police posts increased patrols during the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between December 17 and January 1.

The goal was to save lives and decreased crashes by stopping impaired drivers.

“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive. The goal of this campaign was to get dangerous drunk and drugged drivers off our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Officers were able to take 140 impaired drivers off our roads and issue more than 900 speeding citations, making it safer for everyone.”

According to preliminary reports, officers made 4,099 traffic stops, arrested 127 drunk drivers and 13 drivers under the influence of drugs. They issued 906 speeding citations and 35 seat belt citations. Officers also made 103 felony arrests and 309 misdemeanor arrests during the period.

It’s illegal to drive in Michigan with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, however motorists can also be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan’s drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system. The same penalties for drunk driving apply to those under the zero-tolerance drug provision.

In the 2020 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit, the MSP found that 41.8% of all fatal crashes that occurred involved alcohol, drugs or both. During the holiday enforcement, officers statewide reported an alarming number of vehicles traveling well above the posted speed limit.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is coordinated by the OHSP.