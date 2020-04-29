Drive-through COVID-19 testing site available at Superior Walk-In Clinic in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — COVID-19 has taken the lives of 3,500 Michiganders and the Upper Peninsula has made a step towards ensuring the safety of Yoopers.

More than 56,000 American’s have lost the fight to the latest coronavirus and testing kits are limited in places like the Upper Peninsula.

But Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Superior Walk-In Clinic on US-41 in Marquette will host a drive-through COVID-19 virus testing site.

On a first come first serve basis, members of the public who believe they have the symptoms of the virus, such as fever, shortness of breathe and dry cough, are encourage to stop by the clinic. Results typically take 1 and 4 days.

If tests come back positive, the walk-in clinic will provide the patient with an informative broacher and instruct them to quarantine for 14 days, even away from loved ones.

All a patient needs to present to get tested is a driver’s license and health insurance information.

Rondi Olsen, the Superior Walk-In Clinic bookkeeper and registered nurse, expressed that lower Michigan has been hit much harder then the Upper Peninsula.

She said this is a way to ensure the safety of the public and to understand where the Upper Peninsula is at during the pandemic.

The walk-in clinic plans to do up to 100 tests per week due to the limited supply.

The Superior Walk-In Clinic in Marquette Township is currently the only COVID-19 testing site in Marquette County.

There’s also a drive through COVID-19 testing site being provided by the Upper Great Lakes Houghton Family Health Center. It’s at the Gates Tennis Center on the Michigan Tech University campus. The site will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.