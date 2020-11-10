Driver charged in deaths of 2 road workers near Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman has been charged in the deaths of two road workers who were killed last weekend in Washtenaw County.

Ryann Musselman appeared in court Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Nicholas Sada and Dayvon Rose were both 23 years old and from Lansing.

Police say they were struck on Interstate 94 early Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from Musselman’s attorney.

