Eagle Mine provides its employees with a $500 gift card in hopes to help the local economy

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — With local economies opening back up, the Eagle Mine in Champion has provided each of their 200 employees with a $500 gift card to spend locally to help local businesses get back on their feet.

“We know we are in this for the long haul and we really wanted to look at where we are spending our money and just really evaluate if there are other ways we can be spending it locally,” said Meagen Morrison, Social Responsibility Advisor, Eagle Mine.

“Just really encouraging our procurement staff to look at where we are buying stuff, our employees to just doing stuff like going out and buying their work boots from a local shoe store, and buying our coffee from a local roaster, and so we know that we can do more, so we are just looking at how we can improve and we really encourage other businesses that are able to remain open to look at ways they can help the community as well.”

The Eagle Mine teamed up with the Lake Superior Community Partnership where they have their “Love on Local” program to help spread the word of shopping in your own community.

“During the pandemic, it hasn’t been easy for anybody with all of the new rules and procedures that you have to follow to make sure that everyone stays safe, so it’s kind of a win-win for everyone.”

Unlike many industries, the Eagle Mine was able to remain open. The employees came into work, followed the CDC guidelines, and kept the mine running.

“The dedication of our workforce and their commitment to safety has really allowed to maintain that business continuity and have an operational business during the pandemic and that we were able to be able to give back to the community through their hard work.”

With this weekend being Fourth of July weekend, Meagen hopes that Eagle Mine employees will utilize this opportunity to give back this money to local businesses in their community.