Earthquake occurs near Monroe in corner of Michigan

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred Friday night near Monroe in the southeastern corner of Michigan.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the depth was about 5.7 miles. The earthquake was felt in Ohio, which is just minutes from Monroe.

It happened around 7 p.m. Earthquakes of that magnitude aren’t considered major, although people say they felt it. Vicki LaVelle of Temperance says there was a “loud boom” and her “entire house shook.”

Earthquakes of 3.2 magnitude aren’t considered major. State police had no reports of damage.

