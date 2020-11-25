Eastern Michigan to participate in annual day of giving

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University is encouraging students, staff, alumni and donors to participate in an annual day of charitable giving by supporting a school project or fund.

On Tuesday, the Ypsilanti school will participate in #GIVINGTRUEDAY for the eighth year.

EMU Foundation executive director Bill Shepard said “2020 has been a year of uncertainty” for students, faculty and staff.

The EMU Student Government is making a $20,000 contribution and matching all donations with an additional $20,000 to the EMU Student Emergency Fund.

The fund has awarded financial assistance to more than 500 students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

