Eastern Michigan to participate in annual day of giving

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University is encouraging students, staff, alumni and donors to participate in an annual day of charitable giving by supporting a school project or fund.
On Tuesday, the Ypsilanti school will participate in #GIVINGTRUEDAY for the eighth year.
EMU Foundation executive director Bill Shepard said “2020 has been a year of uncertainty” for students, faculty and staff.
The EMU Student Government is making a $20,000 contribution and matching all donations with an additional $20,000 to the EMU Student Emergency Fund.
The fund has awarded financial assistance to more than 500 students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
