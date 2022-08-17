EBEN JUNCTION – Maki Driving School, Inc in Eben junction has had operations suspended by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS).

According to a release from MDOS, Maki Driving School was issued a summary suspension on Tuesday following an investigation, which found the provider failed to maintain required student records, falsified records, and issued certificates of completion to students who did not attend or complete course requirements.

The release from MDOS indicates the driving school is privately owned by a Marvin Maki, which is listed on state documents as “Maki Driving School, Inc.”

MDOS is pursuing the revocation of the provider’s certificate.

If you have a complaint against Maki Driving School, you are encouraged to file a complaint online.

The Department of State cannot issue certificates to students who participated in the courses..