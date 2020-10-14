EGLE awards 13 coastal management grants

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced more than $1.1 million in coastal management grants to fund 13 projects and statewide initiatives on Wednesday.

EGLE also has opened the application period for project proposals seeking funding in 2022.

Among the projects funded in 2021 is the launch of the Coastal Leadership Academy.

The Michigan Coastal Management Program (MCMP), in partnership with the Michigan Association of Planning, has earmarked $60,000 for a pilot initiative to bring together community leaders and stakeholders for a three-part workshop to develop Resilient Master Plans and propose regional solutions.

The Coastal Leadership Academy will identify the critical risks and vulnerabilities facing a community, investigate the decision support tools available and introduce scenario-based planning methodology to incorporate adaptation strategies into master plans.

Incorporating the strategies into a master plan is the first step in responding to the changing conditions along Michigan’s coasts.

Once these principles are in a community’s master plan and priorities are identified, zoning ordinances can then be used to set standards to promote wise management of coastal areas.

Twelve other recipients will share a total of $1,148,189 in grants for 2021:

Land Information Access Association (LIAA), $100,000, in partnership with the MCMP, to assist coastal communities by conducting sustainability assessments of municipal plans and regulations and providing recommendations that will increase the communities’ ability to anticipate, accommodate and adapt to changing Great Lakes conditions.

LIAA, $60,000, to participate on the MCMP Coastal Resiliency Team and assist with community engagement.

University of Michigan, $60,000, to assist in the MCMP Coastal Hazards Resiliency Strategy, help with community engagement and identify recommendations for initiative sustainability.

Michigan Technological University, $100,000, to assist in the MCMP Coastal Hazard Resiliency Strategy by collecting and integrating geospatial data to support resilient and vibrant communities.

Michigan State University, $100,000, to conduct a study to better understand what happens to sand once it is eroded from beaches, dunes and bluffs during high lake level phases and storm events.

St. Clair Metropolitan Planning Commission, $13,200, to establish and promote a birding trail on the coast of southern Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River.

Charter Township of East China, $25,000, to prepare a waterfront redevelopment plan for a portion of the community along the St. Clair River.

Grand Haven Charter Township, $117,110, to undertake restoration of coastal habitat along with enhanced public access at Pottawattomie Park.

City of Bridgman, $75,000, to conduct habitat restoration and protection of public access infrastructure at Weko Beach.

City of Marquette, $200,000, to restore a critical section of impacted coastline that has a diverse habitat including wetlands, dunes, beach and coastal upland.

City of Detroit, $200,000, to restore more than 1,000 feet of shoreline habitat along the Detroit River at Maheras-Gentry Park.

City of Grand Haven, $37,879, to restore the top lantern room of the historic Entrance Lighthouse.

