EMU won’t open dorms for weeks; students report elsewhere

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University is keeping residence halls closed until at least mid-September.

President James Smith says the risk of spreading the coronavirus is “quite serious” as the Labor Day weekend holiday approaches. Other schools around Michigan are cautiously welcoming students to campus.

Students are moving into dorms this week at the University of Michigan and Grand Valley State University.

Michigan Technological University in the Upper Peninsula began the annual ritual last week.

Meanwhile, the state health department reported 868 new virus cases and four additional deaths Monday, raising the death toll since spring to 6,397.

Latest Stories