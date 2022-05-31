MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — To kick off summer in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources will hold its annual Three Free Weekend on June 11 and 12. Residents and non-residents alike will be able to fish, ride the off-road trails or visit state parks and boating access sites all free of charge.

With fishing license fees waived, outdoor enthusiasts will have a chance to fish on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.

The weekend will also be a chance to access 4,000 miles of state-designated ORV routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen’s Motorsport Area). All other ORV rules and laws still apply. Typically, there is an entrance fee at Holly Oaks ORV Park, but the fee will be waived for the weekend.

A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks or boating access sites during Three Free Weekend.

For more information, visit the Michigan DNR website.