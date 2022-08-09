LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michiganders and out-of-staters will be able to enjoy the state’s off road vehicle trails for free for two days later this month. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will its second Free ORV Weekend event of 2022 on August 20 and 21.

During the Free ORV Weekend, over 4,000 miles of the DNR’s designated ORV route and trails will be available to use without a license or permit for in-state and out-of-state residents.

The DNR says that all other ORV rules and laws still apply, and the state’s Recreation Passport is required where applicable.

You can read more about Free ORV Weekend here and learn about Michigan’s Recreation Passport here.