Ex-aide to Snyder: Dismiss Flint water perjury charge

Former Gov. Rick Snyder stays silent as barrage of media asks questions after his video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 outside the Genesee County Jail in downtown Flint, Mich. (Cody Scanlan/The Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A former aide to then-Gov. Rick Snyder is asking a judge to dismiss a perjury charge in the Flint water investigation, saying he was indicted in the wrong county.

Jarrod Agen says the allegation is related to an interview he gave to investigators in 2017 in Ingham County, not Flint or Genesee County where the indictment was filed. Snyder is making a similar argument.

He’s charged with willful neglect of duty related to the Flint water saga.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors said they’ll respond in court.

Snyder, Agen and seven more people were charged two weeks ago after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal.