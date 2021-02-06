Ex-judge loses decision as he fights drunken driving case

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — A former Detroit-area judge lost a key decision in his aggressive defense against a drunken driving case in northern Michigan. David Parrott doesn’t want jurors to hear what he said to a sheriff’s officer after his car slid off a road in Manistee County on Christmas 2018.

Parrott is accused of asking “if anything could be done” and showing a badge to the officer and a tow truck driver, apparently related to his job in Romulus District Court. He was a judge at the time.

The Michigan Court of Appeals says they’re admissible as evidence.

A test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.15, which is nearly twice the legal limit.