Ex-prosecutor charged with misconduct in assault case

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan prosecutor has been charged with misconduct in office. It comes more than a year after Brian Kolodziej was forced out of the attorney general’s office.
Authorities learned that Kolodziej had a relationship with a woman while handling her case of alleged sexual assault in Isabella County.
Ian Elliott, a former Central Michigan University student, insists he had consensual sex with the woman in 2016 after meeting her at a bar.
Elliott pleaded no contest to a felony and was sent to prison.
Elliott subsequently was allowed to withdraw his plea. He then pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor.
