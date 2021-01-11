EXCLUSIVE: State Capitol to ban open carry of weapons inside the building

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— On Monday, the state Capitol Commission will ban the open carry of weapons inside the state capitol, but will allow people to continue carrying concealed weapons.

WLNS received the latest details from WLNS’s Tim Skubick.

Skubick stated it’s in regards to last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol. The events in the nation’s capitol last week provided the backdrop for what the state Capitol Commission is expected to do Monday afternoon.

WLNS has learned that at the current moment they are five votes to ban open carry of weapons. It’s possible Secretary of the Senate Margaret O’Brien might support the move making this a unanimous vote.

Long before the disturbances in Washington last week, this ban has been in the works as commissioners tried to find the language to outlaw weapons in the building except for concealing weapons.

Skubick reported weeks ago GOP commissioner John Truscott was open to imposing this ban and now he is on board.

While the governor has no vote in this matter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fully supports the ban.

Skubick reports instead of stopping gun carriers outside the house and senate chambers, the state police will monitor the entrances to the building and stop weapons at that point.

Plus, the incoming new house Democratic leader strongly backs this ban.

Skubick reports, the NRA and the pro-gun lobby could challenge this in court, but at least one Capitol Commission member predicts it would fail since open carry is already banned in other buildings. However, the Capitol would just be the next one to do it.

