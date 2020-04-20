Expecting mother, separated from her family for more than 5 weeks because of COVID-19, gets a surprise from her family

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Haily Minarik is expecting monoamniotic twins, which means they share the same amniotic sac. It’s a high risk pregnancy that requires frequent testing, so she checked into Sparrow hospital on March 10th, the same day Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Minarik has been isolating in the hospital for more than five weeks and witnessed first hand the drastic changes in the medical field.

“For the first week the nurses were normal they could come in, they could come out. But a couple weeks after I came in they were having to wear masks.”

Now, Haily has to wear a mask anytime someone enters her room, and the nurses have to wear face shields.

Minarik says the hardest transition is realizing taking care of her girls on the way, means separation from her daughters at home.

“The only way I can see my other two at home is either face-time or just the other day my husband brought them down.”

Last week her husband Brendon brought their daughters to the hospital, but because of the coronavirus they were not able to go up and see her. Instead they held up signs and waived to their mom from her hospital room.

The two girls, six and seven, held up signs that said “Hi mommy”. In response, Minarik held up a sign that says I love you.

Minarik says it was hard to see her girls and not hug them, but she knows the hospital is the safest place for her to be during the pandemic.

Minarik is expected to deliver her twin girls in two weeks, but it could take several weeks after that before all six can be together as a family.