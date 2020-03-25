Experience Michigan from an up-close social distance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your home as Pure Michigan goes virtual.
From live cams featuring beautiful beaches to virtual tours of unique exhibits, connect with nature, culture and the state’s educational experiences through the new #VirtualPureMichigan campaign.
Find your next adventure across Pure Michigan’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels in the coming weeks as people are being encouraged to Stay Home and Stay Safe to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.
“By sharing the tremendous virtual offerings our travel partners across the state have available, we are hoping that individuals can enjoy, learn and explore our beautiful state from the comfort of their own homes as they look ahead to future adventures,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Organizations around the state are offering virtual experiences including:
- Pure Michigan is providing live web camera viewings for people to take a peek at destinations including Alpena, Holland, Frankenmuth, West Michigan, and the Mackinac Bridge.
- The Ann Arbor Film Festival will be live-streamed for free, including all submitted films and follow up discussions with participating filmmakers. The full festival schedule can be found at aafilmfest.org.
- The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is allowing people to explore digital collections on the museum’s website, including the Mathematica exhibit online.
- Get a sense of spring with a live stream of the butterfly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens.
- Take a virtual field trip of the Detroit Institute of Arts with Detroit Public Television.
- The Michigan History Museum offers information about Michigan’s rich past by offering a virtual tour.
- Follow STEM guidelines at the Michigan Science Center, which offers a virtual tour for kids of all ages to get educated. Kids can explore the health and wellness gallery to learn about the human body, the lunar and space gallery to learn about space travel and more.
- The Menominee Range Historical Museums in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula features more than 100 exhibits online depicting local history from Native Americans as well as The World War II Gilder and Military Museum which has one of only seven fully-restored CG-4A gliders in the world, and the Cornish Pumping Engine and Mining Museum which showcases the largest steam-driven pumping engine built in the United States.
- Paddle out into the St. Mary’s River from Voyager Island and Rotary Park in Sault St. Marie on this 360 virtual guided tour. This water trail gives you a front row seat to Great Lakes freighters passing through the channel on their way to and from the Soo Locks.
- Manistee County in Northern Michigan is rich with history and natural beauty that can be explored through the Visit Manistee Natural Wonders Tour.
- PBS television program Under the Radar Michigan features the people, places, and things that make Michigan a great place to be. Michiganders can check out episodes that feature Michigan’s Museums, stories from the U.P., downtown Detroit and more.
If we missed any other virtual experiences you think our community would enjoy, please e-mail Ronnie Das at rdas@wlns.com so we can continue to update this story.