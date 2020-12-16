PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first.
Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot. He’s charged with material support of an act of terrorism.
A Columbia County judge rejected the defense argument that the Michigan extradition order should not be granted, arguing that Whitmer has a conflict of interest because she’s the victim.
Higgins is jailed in Columbia County, Wisconsin, until the appeal is decided.
Latest Stories
- Stimulus checks: $600 payments included in proposed COVID-19 aid bill
- Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot
- Jeff Daniels to host virtual concert at Ore Dock Brewing Company on Saturday
- Police: Man sought after body found on former Navy vessel
- Police: Boy, 8, dies after shooting in suburban Detroit home