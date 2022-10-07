DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan based non-profit, Families Against Narcotics (FAN) plans to launch its fifth chapter in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday, October 11. Joining Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, and Marquette will be Delta County.

FAN started in 2007 as a community-based program to help people who want to recover from substance abuse disorders, people in recovery,family members impacted by addiction, and community supporters.

Retired Judge Linda Davis is FAN’s Executive Director. In a release from FAN, she wrote about welcoming another chapter to the U.P. “There are not enough addiction and recovery resources as it is, and that problem is even more widespread in the Upper Peninsula,” she remarked. “By adding a new chapter in Delta County, we’ll be able to serve even more Michiganders—both individuals and families—who have been affected by substance use disorder, and that’s a wonderful thing.”

A news conference is planned for Tuesday, where Ryan Reblin, the Chapter Coordinator for Families Against Narcotics will outline information about FAN’s programming and how the new Delta chapter intends to make a difference in the community.