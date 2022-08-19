CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – A family of four is safe after water rescue in Alger County on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 2:30 Friday for a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller reported that her husband fell from a boat and she could no longer see her husband. She also told authorities one child was alone in the boat her husband fell out of while she and another child where in a separate canoe.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County Rescue “21” team, US Forest Service Officer and the US Coast Guard responded to the call.

All involved were rescue and taken back to land.

Authorities determined the family was attempting to travel to Grand Island from the Christmas area. While paddling, the kayak which the father and son were traveling in started to take on water and sank. The child left in the kayak was able to get into to the canoe with the mother and other child but the father was not. He drifted out of site of the canoe while the mother was calling for help.

No names are being released.