FBI: Images show Michigan man climbing Capitol wall in riot

Photos included by the FBI in court documents show a man believed to be Jeramiah Caplinger at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

UNDATED (WOOD) — A seventh Michigan resident faces federal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on in January as part of an angry mob that tried to stop the certification of Electoral College votes.

Jeramiah Caplinger was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and climbing in Capitol grounds.

The FBI says it started investigating Caplinger on Jan. 16 after getting a tip that he was among the rioters. In court documents, investigators provided images from online videos and social media photos that they say show Caplinger, wearing a Trump 2020 hat, climbing a wall of the Capitol and inside the building.

Investigators also cited a Feb. 15 article from MLive in which Caplinger admitted to entering the Capitol, saying he did it because he believed former President Donald Trump’s invalid claims that the election was “stolen.” In some of the photos included in that article, he was wearing the same Trump 2020 hat.

The FBI says Caplinger was arrested and made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Hundreds of Trump supporters and anti-government extremists rushed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while the Electoral College certification in favor of President Joe Biden was underway, sending members of Congress fleeing to safe rooms. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer who was beaten to death and a rioter who was shot by police.

Most of the seven Michigan residents who face charges in connection to the riot are from the southeastern part of the state, but one is from the Upper Peninsula. MLive said Caplinger, 25, is from Taylor, near Detroit.