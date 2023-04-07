FDA issues recall for lettuce sent and grown in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The FDA has issued a recall alert for some lettuce over a possible health risk.

Revolution Farms, which is in Caledonia, Michigan, voluntarily recalled several products that were packaged between March 3-11.

The reason for the recall is the packages may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others who have weakened immune systems.

In addition, listeria monocytogenes can cause short term symptoms for healthy people.

Those symptoms can include high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Plus, it can possibly cause miscarriages and still births.

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported to date. However, the recall was issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development after a randomly tested package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp lettuce tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Retailers and distributors in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin received the product.

Here’s a list of the stores:

SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

Officials said Revolution Farms is cooperating with the MDARD on this ongoing investigation.

MDARD has advised affected retailers to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Trent Hartwig, President Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-893-1748 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

The full list of recalled products is below: