GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal prosecutors are hoping to wrap up their case Tuesday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

On Monday the undercover FBI agent known as “Red” testified in court. Timothy Bates had posed as a bomb-maker to get in with the group.

He testified the plan was to blow up two bridges in Elk Rapids to slow down the police response as they kidnapped the governor from her nearby cottage.

In a motion filed on Sunday, the controversial FBI informant Stephen Robeson asked the judge to not force him to testify. Robeson fears he could face new criminal charges if he were compelled to testify, his attorney wrote in the motion.

Attorneys for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. have asked the judge to compel him to testify.

Fox, Croft, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.

If federal prosecutors do wrap up their case Tuesday, the defense could start on Wednesday.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m.

