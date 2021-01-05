Feds: Business dumped liquid landfill waste in Flint system

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Flint business is accused of illegally discharging nearly 48 million gallons of waste from landfills into the city’s wastewater system.
Federal prosecutors say the waste included a chemical known to be hazardous to human health.
Robert Massey, owner of Oil Chem, is charged with violating the Clean Water Act. Oil Chem processes oily industrial waste.
The government says it didn’t have permission to discharge landfill leachate. The discharges occurred from 2007 to 2015.
Prosecutors say Oil Chem employees routinely performed the activity around the close of business.
