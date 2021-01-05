Feds: Business dumped liquid landfill waste in Flint system

FILE – In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Multiple news outlets report Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, that the state of Michigan has reached a $600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Flint business is accused of illegally discharging nearly 48 million gallons of waste from landfills into the city’s wastewater system.

Federal prosecutors say the waste included a chemical known to be hazardous to human health.

Robert Massey, owner of Oil Chem, is charged with violating the Clean Water Act. Oil Chem processes oily industrial waste.

The government says it didn’t have permission to discharge landfill leachate. The discharges occurred from 2007 to 2015.

Prosecutors say Oil Chem employees routinely performed the activity around the close of business.

