Feds: Detroit-area man with hockey stick arrested in riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Detroit-area man is accused of assaulting an officer with a hockey stick during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Michael Joseph Foy of Wixom was arrested Thursday in the Eastern District of Michigan.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip on Jan. 10 that included a photo of a man carrying a hockey stick. Federal authorities say they confirmed the man was both outside and inside the Capitol the day of the riot.

Investigators say they were able to identify the man as Foy using various online resources.

A photo included in a federal court document shows a U.S. Capitol rioter identified by the FBI as Michael Foy. The red square has been added by News 8 to provide clarity about which rioter Foy is believed to be.

Federal authorities say a video posted by The New York Times shows Foy aggressively swinging a hockey stick. The man can be seen lifting the stick above his head and swinging down rapidly, hitting someone on the ground several times, according to the complaint.

Authorities say another video at a different angle shows Foy hitting an officer for about 16 seconds until he was knocked down by another rioter. In this video, Foy can be shown lowering his hood, giving a clear view of his face. The suspect then raises the hockey stick above his head in celebration and begins shouting. He is later seen crawling through a broken window at the Capitol, the documents read.

According to documents, Foy’s father posted a photo the day of the riot of a man dressed in the same clothing, carrying a hockey stick with a Trump flag in front of the Washington Monument. A commenter asked, “Was he the guy sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s chair?” and Foy’s father answered, “he was raised better than that.”

A photo included in a federal court document shows a U.S. Capitol rioter identified by the FBI as Michael Foy in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Foy faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without permission, obstruction of law enforcement, forcibly assaulting an officer, aiding and abetting and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Five people died as a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Since then, charges have been levied against dozens of people, including a Calumet man, in connection to the riot.

Security has been beefed up in Washington D.C. and state capitols across the country.