ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Feeding America West Michigan is send a truck of food to Ishpeming on Thursday for a mobile pantry.

The drive-thru food pantry starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 2 in the parking lot of North Iron Church in Ishpeming.

Anyone who is walking, using a wheelchair, or taking a Marq-Tran bus can come to the Ishpeming VFW for pickup.

There is a limit of three boxes of food per vehicle. You are asked to make sure there’s room in your vehicle before you arrive.