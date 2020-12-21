Fiat Chrysler contributes $400K to Detroit neighborhood fund

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is contributing $400,000 to a Detroit neighborhood fund as part of a community benefits agreement tied to its new assembly plant on the city’s east side.

The automaker says Monday that the money will fund improvement projects in Detroit’s Chandler Park, West End and Riverbend neighborhoods. Another $400,000 will be contributed in 2021.

The city put together land for the plant that is expected to go online next year.

The community benefits agreement calls for Fiat Chrysler to invest in the surrounding neighborhoods, jobs training and education.

Fiat Chrysler also said Monday that it is contributing $285,000 to the Chandler Park Conservancy to help the nonprofit start construction on a community-based environmental education plaza.

