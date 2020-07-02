Firework shows across the Upper Peninsula are set to make for a magical 4th of July weekend

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The brightest and loudest time of the year has arrived!

Independence Day! The great 4th of July weekend is upon us.

With many firework shows canceled, there are still some available for you and your family to enjoy.

Friday starting at dusk, Escanaba, Felch, Spread Eagle, and Trout Lake will be hosting their own firework shows.

On Saturday night, to celebrate the 4th, Forsyth Township, Gladstone, Iron Mountain, Manistique, Sault Ste. Marie, Bark River, Alpha, Bessemer, Crivitz, Florence, West Bay, Hermansville, Marenisco, Watersmeet, Wausaukee Grand Marais, and St. Ignace will be lighting up their skies.

Concluding the celebration on Sunday, Curtis and Lake Gogebic will be kicking off their shows at dusk.

The Michigan State Police wants us to remind you all that fireworks can be dangerous, not only for children but adults as well.

If you plan on blowing some fireworks off, please make sure you are responsible.

Being aware of your surroundings, keep your distance from others, light your fireworks on the directed areas, such as your private property and not in a public setting.

And make sure you are using legal consumer fireworks. Leave the big stuff for the professionals.

In most cases, midnight to noon is a firework free time zone.

If you are caught breaking any of the state rules, you may be fined up to $1,000, depending on your local ordinances.

Just make sure you all have a fun, yet safe weekend.

From all of us at Local 3, Happy Independence Day!