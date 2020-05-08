First COVID-19 patient admitted to Sparrow released after 55 days

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow hospital is celebrating the release of its first admitted COVID-19 patient. Jeannine Thelen was brought into Sparrow on March 15.

Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff lined the hallway of the hospital to cheer Thelen on and say goodbye.

We spoke with one of her doctors who said Thelen’s case has taught them a lot about COVID-19 and through this journey they are more like family.

There were some days they weren’t sure she was going to make it, so getting to the release day was a huge accomplishment for them and for her.

Thelen said she looking forward to ditching the hospital bed for her own bed.

It’s just very emotional, heartwarming to know that many people are so invested in my outcome. It was wonderful,” Thelen said.