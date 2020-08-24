FLARED UP: CMU sees largest increase in COVID-19 cases

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – As the Chippewas return to campus, the university is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.



Central Michigan University confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases from August 17th through the 23rd.

The increase is the largest by far, in comparison the highest amount of cases before the week of August 17th was the week of June 15th when seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.



The total number of cases at CMU since June 15 has been 79.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed there are now 97,660 total coronavirus cases and 6,397 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

