Flint water settlement borrowing plan approved by lawmakers

FILE – In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Multiple news outlets report Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, that the state of Michigan has reached a $600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators have finalized a plan to borrow $600 million to finance the state’s proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, whose water was contaminated with elevated levels of the neurotoxin lead.

The legislation received House approval on 105-3 and 104-4 votes Wednesday.

It would authorize a loan from a state economic development fund, costing more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years — $35 million annually.

The legal settlement is believed to be the state government’s largest ever, pending approval from a federal judge.

