MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Follow along with nearly 80 veterans and their guardians as Honor Flight ‘Mission 18’ brings veterans from the U.P. to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials honoring their service and sacrifice.

It was an early start in Escanaba on Wednesday. 77 veterans and their guardians climbed onto buses at 5 a.m. for the UP Honor Flight. They left the Quality Inn and Suites with a police escort to the Delta County Airport.

The veterans were greeted with community members and loved ones, alongside musical entertainment by the Gladstone high school band and choir.

Then they were off to DC for Mission 18 of the UP Honor Flight.

This group of veterans visited nearly a dozen different memorials, starting with the Air Force.

They also visited Arlington National Cemetery and were on hand for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The UP Honor Flight is expected to land at the Delta County Airport around 8:30 est, Wednesday night. If you would like to greet our veterans back to the UP, the community is welcome to gather at the hangar starting at 7 p.m.