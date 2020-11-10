Ford adding 350 jobs at 2 plants to make electric vehicles

A picture shows on February 18, 2019, the logo of US auto-maker Ford on a car in Blanquefort, southwestern France. – French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said he wanted to make sure the buy-out offer for the Blanquefort plant was “robust over the long-term” as doubts increase on the economic viability of the project. (Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEORGES GOBET/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two U.S. factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles that haven’t gone on sale yet.

The automaker said Tuesday it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year.

Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford’s Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

In addition, Ford says it will invest $100 million in the Kansas City plant for an assembly line that will build the electric vans.

