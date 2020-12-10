Ford Airport to offer rapid COVID-19 tests

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 testing will soon be available to travelers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airport said it’s teaming up with TACKL Health to offer drive-up, no appointment-needed COVID-19 testing starting Thursday, Dec. 10. The testing site will be in the airport’s economy lot will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Both rapid antigen tests, which give results in 15, and molecular PCR tests, which give results in 24-48 hours, will be available. You don’t need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

Since TACKL Health doesn’t accept health insurance, the cost for the tests will be $75 for rapid antigen, $125 for the molecular PCR or $160 for both.

The Ford Airport said it’s one of the first airports in the nation to host a COVID-19 testing site.

Latest Stories