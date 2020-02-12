Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America. Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture.

Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.

Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Salvation Army Mobile Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army Mobile Food Pantry"

Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Hematites, Modeltowners earn victories, Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Hematites, Modeltowners earn victories, Tuesday"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020"

Hereditary deafness treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hereditary deafness treatment"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"

Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house"