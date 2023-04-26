UNDATED (WOOD) — A priest accused of sexually assaulting children decades ago while working at a Flint-area church has entered a plea deal.

Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a Tuesday release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

Authorities say that DeLorenzo, then priest at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, near Flint, sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy after a funeral service. It happened in 1987, which normally would have put it outside Michigan’s statute of limitations — but because DeLorenzo left the state and lived in Florida, the clock was paused.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, other charges stemming from the abuse of a Holy Redeemer school student from 1995 to 2000 were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13. Under the terms of his deal, DeLorenzo is expected to get five years of probation, one of which will be served in jail. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender, undergo counseling and pay restitution. The AG’s Office said victims were consulted before the plea was finalized.

DeLorenzo was among five priests charged in May 2019 as part of a wide-ranging investigation by the AG’s Office into abuse by priests. He was arrested in Marion County, Florida, which is north of Orlando.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is still investigating clergy abuse. Tips can be called in to 844.324.3374.